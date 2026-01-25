Maharashtra BJP leader’s name in Bengal voter list, gets SIR notice

A routine scrutiny of electoral rolls has set off political ripples in West Bengal’s Birbhum district after the name of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Maharashtra surfaced on the voter list of Dubrajpur Municipality, triggering sharp exchanges between rival parties.

District officials confirmed on Sunday that Ujjwala Burungle, a BJP district council candidate from Maharashtra, has been issued a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing notice after her name was обнаружed on the voter list for Ward No. 12 of Dubrajpur Municipality. The development immediately heightened political tension in the area.

Burungle, who hails from Nashik in Maharashtra, is already enrolled as a voter there and had contested the 2026 district council elections as a BJP candidate. However, her name has now appeared on West Bengal’s 2025 electoral rolls, raising questions over duplicate registration.

According to officials, Burungle reportedly submitted an enumeration form during the ongoing SIR exercise, following which discrepancies in her voter details were flagged, leading to the issuance of a hearing notice. Her name currently figures in Ward No. 12 of Dubrajpur Municipality in Birbhum district.