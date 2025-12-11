Maha cash-video row: Thackeray says Fadnavis running a ‘shielding portfolio’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a sharp attack on current chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of protecting “corrupt” ministers in his cabinet and questioning why the government has still not appointed leaders of opposition in either House of the state legislature.

Addressing journalists at his party office in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the winter session of the legislature is under way, Thackeray said allegations of wrongdoing against members of the ruling coalition were emerging “almost daily”, yet the chief minister continued to look the other way.

“Videos of their leaders with bundles of notes are coming out. Even then the chief minister is not taking cognizance of the issue,” he remarked, referring to recent clips circulating online.

The former chief minister, who once shared power with the BJP before the political rupture of 2022, said Fadnavis was no longer the leader he used to know. “I would say the chief minister should start a ‘shielding portfolio’ and take charge of it. I feel pity for the chief minister. What you were (in the past) and what you have become now,” he said.

His comments followed a row triggered earlier this week when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve shared videos on social media purportedly showing an MLA from the rival Shiv Sena faction on a video call with a man surrounded by stacks of cash. Danve alleged the money belonged to legislators from the ruling alliance.