Maha Congress attacks Shiv Sena-UBT MPs’ rebellion as betrayal of MVA mandate

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the six Shiv Sena-UBT Members of Parliament who have rebelled against the party leadership, describing their move as a betrayal not only of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but also of the entire Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Addressing reporters, Sapkal said the MPs had secured victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as candidates of the Congress-led MVA and were elected on the strength of support from alliance workers and voters who had opposed the ruling MahaYuti coalition.

According to him, the rebellion amounts to a breach of the trust reposed in them by the electorate. He said the people had voted for these leaders as representatives of the MVA and not as individuals pursuing personal interests. He added that voters would ultimately hold such leaders accountable for their actions.

Sapkal said Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena workers had campaigned extensively for the candidates during the Lok Sabha elections, often facing political pressure and inducements. He argued that the MPs' decision to leave the party was an insult to the efforts of alliance workers and a betrayal of the mandate given by the people.