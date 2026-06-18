Maha Congress attacks Shiv Sena-UBT MPs’ rebellion as betrayal of MVA mandate
State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal accuses defecting MPs of undermining voters' trust and weakening democratic institutions
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the six Shiv Sena-UBT Members of Parliament who have rebelled against the party leadership, describing their move as a betrayal not only of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but also of the entire Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
Addressing reporters, Sapkal said the MPs had secured victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as candidates of the Congress-led MVA and were elected on the strength of support from alliance workers and voters who had opposed the ruling MahaYuti coalition.
According to him, the rebellion amounts to a breach of the trust reposed in them by the electorate. He said the people had voted for these leaders as representatives of the MVA and not as individuals pursuing personal interests. He added that voters would ultimately hold such leaders accountable for their actions.
Sapkal said Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena workers had campaigned extensively for the candidates during the Lok Sabha elections, often facing political pressure and inducements. He argued that the MPs' decision to leave the party was an insult to the efforts of alliance workers and a betrayal of the mandate given by the people.
Taking a swipe at the rebel MPs, the Congress leader alleged that those driven by financial considerations could never genuinely serve the public interest. He claimed that individuals who could be influenced by money were unlikely to remain loyal to any political ideology or commitment.
The state Congress president also used the occasion to renew his party's attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of eroding democratic and constitutional values. He alleged that the BJP's pursuit of political power had transformed elections into contests driven by money and influence.
Sapkal further claimed that when electoral victories do not go in the BJP's favour, efforts are made to attract winning candidates through inducements or to challenge electoral outcomes through institutional mechanisms. He described such developments as a serious threat to democratic functioning.
In a broader criticism of the political system, Sapkal alleged that public faith in institutions was being undermined. He claimed that democratic bodies, including legislatures and other institutions, were increasingly coming under political pressure, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.
His remarks come amid growing political uncertainty following the rebellion by the six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs, a development that has triggered fresh tensions within the opposition bloc in Maharashtra.
With IANS inputs