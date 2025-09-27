Maha Congress urges CM Fadnavis to seek Centre’s aid for flood-hit farmers

The Congress has urged Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to secure a substantial relief package from the central government to aid farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across Marathwada and other regions of the state.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who visited several flood-affected villages in Buldhana district on Friday, said the farmers are facing a severe crisis while the BJP-led state government remains preoccupied with “hollow announcements and photo-ops.”

“The chief minister and deputy chief minister only visit the fields for photographs but have failed to announce any real assistance for farmers,” Sapkal said.

Devastation across farmlands

Sapkal highlighted that farmers are battling both natural and man-made crises. Continuous rainfall since May has already destroyed the entire Kharif crop, and heavy September rains have now compounded the losses.

“The chief minister, who visited Delhi today, should immediately seek a large financial aid package from the Centre to help farmers rebuild,” he added.