Maha Congress urges CM Fadnavis to seek Centre’s aid for flood-hit farmers
CM, Dy CMs visit fields for photos but offer no real help, says Harshwardhan Sapkal
The Congress has urged Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to secure a substantial relief package from the central government to aid farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across Marathwada and other regions of the state.
State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who visited several flood-affected villages in Buldhana district on Friday, said the farmers are facing a severe crisis while the BJP-led state government remains preoccupied with “hollow announcements and photo-ops.”
“The chief minister and deputy chief minister only visit the fields for photographs but have failed to announce any real assistance for farmers,” Sapkal said.
Devastation across farmlands
Sapkal highlighted that farmers are battling both natural and man-made crises. Continuous rainfall since May has already destroyed the entire Kharif crop, and heavy September rains have now compounded the losses.
“The chief minister, who visited Delhi today, should immediately seek a large financial aid package from the Centre to help farmers rebuild,” he added.
The Congress leader also criticised the state government’s meagre relief efforts, noting: “We have demanded the state declare a 'wet drought', provide Rs 50,000 per hectare or Rs 2 lakh per acre where land is washed away, ensure free seeds and fertilisers for the Rabi season, and announce loan waivers. Yet, the relief announced is so minimal that even Rs 3,000 per hectare will not reach the farmers.”
Sapkal said Congress has historically supported farmers and plans to launch a statewide protest on 3 October to demand their rights. He questioned the priorities of the current government, citing the Rs 88,000-crore Shaktipeeth highway project approved by finance minister and deputy CM Ajit Pawar while farmers suffer.
NCP demands immediate action
Meanwhile, former minister and senior NCP-SP legislator Jayant Patil, visiting flood-hit villages in Beed and Dharashiv districts, demanded urgent relief measures.
He called for a crop loan waiver and requested that the Centre provide Rs 20,000 crore through the PM CARES Fund, along with Rs 50,000 per acre compensation from the state government.
Patil described the scale of devastation:
Standing crops completely submerged
Fertile soil washed away
Solar pumps and irrigation equipment uprooted
Livestock lost
Walls of houses and shops collapsed
“Farmers are in a dejected state, desperately waiting for government help. The panchnama work has not yet begun. We urge the government to respond urgently to their cries,” Patil said.
The Congress and NCP emphasised that immediate and substantial relief, along with long-term support measures, are essential to rebuild the lives and livelihoods of Maharashtra’s flood-hit farmers.
