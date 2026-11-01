Maha drought: Will visit Solapur, Dharashiv over next two days, says Sharad Pawar
A total of 135 tankers are supplying water to 139 villages in Solapur, with Madha alone requiring 110 tankers
Sharad Pawar will visit drought-hit Solapur and Dharashiv over two days, highlighting the urgent need for drinking water and fodder
A total of 135 tankers are supplying water to 139 villages in Solapur, with Madha alone requiring 110 tankers
Pawar urges coordinated relief efforts, says talks with the state and Centre are underway, and forgoes Diwali celebrations to focus on drought relief
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday announced that he would visit drought-affected areas in Maharashtra's Solapur and Dharashiv districts over the next two days to assess the situation and ensure that farmers and villagers receive the necessary assistance.
Highlighting the urgent need for drinking water and fodder, Pawar called for coordinated efforts to address the worsening crisis and urged political parties to rise above differences to support affected communities.
"I will visit drought-affected areas in Pandharpur taluka. The following day, I will visit Solapur and Bhum-Paranda in Dharashiv district. The MLAs from these areas will accompany me and brief me about the ground situation. There is an urgent need for water and fodder," he told reporters in Baramati.
Pointing to the severity of the water shortage in Solapur district, the former Union agriculture minister said 135 tankers were supplying water to 139 villages, while the Madha Assembly constituency alone required 110 tankers.
He said he would visit more affected villages, interact with residents and assess their requirements to ensure appropriate arrangements. He also expressed confidence that the state government would extend the necessary assistance.
On the financial relief announced by the Maharashtra government for drought-hit farmers, Pawar said discussions had already taken place with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union ministers.
"We have held a meeting with the CM and also with ministers in Delhi. I am confident some solution will emerge," he said, indicating that further measures were being discussed.
Responding to questions about the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao Padyatra' in Pune and the political exchanges surrounding it, Pawar said drought relief should not become a political issue.
"Everyone should come together to help people. What I am talking about is a crisis. My experience tells me that we must focus on overcoming this situation rather than indulging in politics," he said.
Pawar also said he would visit the Ujani dam area on Monday to understand farmers' concerns over an artificial intelligence (AI) project linked to the dam. He said the objections raised by residents would be examined and corrective measures taken if necessary.
On Pune's growing water requirements, Pawar stressed the need for judicious management of available resources, including water from the Khadakwasla and Varasgaon dams. He said supplies would have to be carefully managed until June next year.
Commenting on the Opposition's protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Pawar said the Union government needed to take an immediate decision. He added that NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and other party leaders would participate in the Opposition's mobilisation in Delhi.
However, he maintained that his immediate priority remained drought mitigation and providing relief to affected communities.
Pawar also said the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati had not yet been finalised, as the date was still awaited.
Meanwhile, indicating the seriousness of the drought situation, Pawar said his family would not celebrate Diwali in the usual manner this year.
"There will be no Diwali celebrations at our place this year. We will concentrate on drought mitigation," he said.
With PTI inputs