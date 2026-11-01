Maha drought: Will visit Solapur, Dharashiv over next two days, says Sharad Pawar

He said he would visit more affected villages, interact with residents and assess their requirements to ensure appropriate arrangements. He also expressed confidence that the state government would extend the necessary assistance.

On the financial relief announced by the Maharashtra government for drought-hit farmers, Pawar said discussions had already taken place with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union ministers.

"We have held a meeting with the CM and also with ministers in Delhi. I am confident some solution will emerge," he said, indicating that further measures were being discussed.

Responding to questions about the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao Padyatra' in Pune and the political exchanges surrounding it, Pawar said drought relief should not become a political issue.

"Everyone should come together to help people. What I am talking about is a crisis. My experience tells me that we must focus on overcoming this situation rather than indulging in politics," he said.

Pawar also said he would visit the Ujani dam area on Monday to understand farmers' concerns over an artificial intelligence (AI) project linked to the dam. He said the objections raised by residents would be examined and corrective measures taken if necessary.

On Pune's growing water requirements, Pawar stressed the need for judicious management of available resources, including water from the Khadakwasla and Varasgaon dams. He said supplies would have to be carefully managed until June next year.

Commenting on the Opposition's protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Pawar said the Union government needed to take an immediate decision. He added that NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and other party leaders would participate in the Opposition's mobilisation in Delhi.

However, he maintained that his immediate priority remained drought mitigation and providing relief to affected communities.

Pawar also said the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati had not yet been finalised, as the date was still awaited.

Meanwhile, indicating the seriousness of the drought situation, Pawar said his family would not celebrate Diwali in the usual manner this year.

"There will be no Diwali celebrations at our place this year. We will concentrate on drought mitigation," he said.

With PTI inputs