Maharashtra election: 4,140 candidates in fray; 2,938 withdraw nominations

A total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray for the Maharashtra Assembly elections slated for 20 November. According to the office of the state chief electoral officer, on the last date of withdrawal of nominations on Monday, of the total valid 7,078 candidates, 2,938 nominees opted to be out of the race and withdrew their nominations.

In Latur district, as many as 87 candidates withdrew their nomination in six Assembly constituencies on Monday, leaving 106 candidates in the poll fray, an official said.

In Nilanga, former chief minister Dr Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's son and Congress' state secretary Ashok Patil Nilangekar, who had decided to contest as independent, withdrew his nomination, while BJP rebel Vishwajeet Gaikwad exited the contest in Udgir, bringing relief to Mahayuti candidate NCP's Sanjay Bansode.

Eleven out of the 34 candidates have stepped back in Latur city, 19 in Latur Rural, 22 in Ahmedpur, nine each in Udgir (reserved) and Nilanga and 17 in Ausa, the official said.

In Ausa, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Santosh Somwanshi, who joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and filed his nomination, withdrew from the fray.

Somwanshi was confronted by angry VBA workers and police had to intervene to ensure his safety.