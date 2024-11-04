Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole welcome EC decision to transfer Maharashtra DGP

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Monday, 4 November, welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to direct Maharashtra government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect after complaints from political parties.

“The Election Commission has taken the right decision. Such persons should not continue in the post,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the media briefing, also welcome the EC decision on Shukla.