Maharashtra: Election Commission gets 6,382 complaints of poll code violations

The Election Commission has received 6,382 complaints related to model code violations in Maharashtra in the past month and has resolved all but one, while agencies under it have seized cash and goods worth more than Rs 536 crore.

These complaints were filed through the cVIGIL app of the poll panel between 15 October, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with the announcement of the election schedule, and 14 November, said a statement issued by the office of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday, 14 November.

cVIGIL is a mobile application developed by the EC to enable citizens to report violations of the MCC during elections.