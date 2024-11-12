Maharashtra: Congress questions PM Modi on behalf of Dhangar tribe, sugarcane farmers

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 November, Tuesday, asking him why Maharashtra's Chakan industrial area is witnessing a mass exodus of manufacturing units and why the Centre has neglected the state's sugar industry.

Ahead of Modi's Pune visit, Congress general secretary (in-charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to the PM, including why the BJP has ignored the Dhangar community's demand for ST status.

'Pune's Chakan industrial area is currently witnessing a mass exodus of manufacturing units due to problems caused by poor road infrastructure. Despite ongoing roadwork, basic issues of traffic congestion and potholes continue to plague the area,' Ramesh said in his post on X.

This has not only caused frequent traffic jams but also a worrying increase in the number of accidents, and the absence of traffic police at important junctions has only exacerbated the problem, the Congress leader said.

This has led to disruptions in production schedules as the movement of raw materials to factories and the transportation of finished goods have been severely hampered, Ramesh said.

'Even after repeated complaints to the Pune police, and many meetings with officials from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), no meaningful progress has been made. Now, around 50 manufacturing units have relocated to other states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh,' Ramesh said.

Is the Mahayuti government doing anything to stop this mass exodus of manufacturing units from Pune, he asked.