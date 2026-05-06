Maharashtra govt backs down on Hindi test after fresh language row

The language controversy in Maharashtra shows no signs of fading. Opposition has erupted over proposals to teach Marathi to migrant taxi and autorickshaw drivers. Before that, the state witnessed protests against the introduction of Hindi from Classes 1 to 5 under the three-language formula. Now, the latest flashpoint is a proposed Hindi proficiency examination for gazetted officers and non-gazetted government employees.

The examination, scheduled for 28 June, has been postponed after strong opposition from the Thackeray brothers and several pro-Marathi groups. Facing mounting criticism, the Devendra Fadnavis government has temporarily deferred the test.

This was not the first time such an examination was to be conducted. Under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Hindi Language Examination) Rules, 1976, government officials and employees have long been required to demonstrate knowledge of Hindi. The rule makes Hindi proficiency compulsory for government service.

Employees who had not studied Hindi as a subject up to Class 10 during their schooling were required to pass the Hindi language examination within a stipulated period after joining service. Failure to clear the examination could lead to penalties such as withholding of salary increments or obstacles in promotions.

Language director Arun Gite had issued a notification announcing that the examination would be held on 28 June in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Applications were to be submitted by 20 May.

However, the notification triggered a fresh political and cultural debate over language priorities in the state, with critics describing it as an attempt to impose Hindi.