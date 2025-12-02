Maharashtra local body polls begin across 264 municipal councils, nagar panchayats

Voting began on Tuesday morning across 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra as the first phase of the state’s local body elections got underway. Polling opened at 7.30am and will continue until 5.30pm, with counting scheduled for 3 December, officials said.

Nearly one crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this round of the multi-tier rural and urban elections, which the Supreme Court has directed must be completed by 31 January 2026. A total of 6,042 seats and 264 municipal council president posts are in contention in this phase.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), 12,316 polling stations have been set up and more than 62,000 polling personnel deployed across the state. Security arrangements have also been strengthened to ensure a peaceful voting process. The SEC has arranged 17,367 control units and 34,734 ballot units for use with Electronic Voting Machines.

The political contest has become sharply multi-polar, with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) facing off, while internal “friendly fights” and subtle jostling for dominance, particularly between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, add further layers of complexity.

The electoral process for 288 local bodies, announced on 4 November, has been marred by legal disputes and disagreements within both alliances. The SEC has postponed polling in 24 local bodies to 20 December due to judicial appeals arising from the scrutiny of nomination papers.