Maharashtra: MVA fields Sena's Rajan Salvi for Assembly Speaker post against BJP's Rahul Narvekar

A special two-day Assembly session has been convened on July 3 and 4. While election for the speaker's post will be held on Sunday, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in whose cabinet BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the deputy CM, will face the floor test the next day.



The MVA alliance consists of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The government of these three parties collapsed on Wednesday following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who took oath as CM the next day.



Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said Salvi is the opposition's candidate for the election to the speaker's post.