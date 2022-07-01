People in Maharashtra already missing Uddhav Thackeray, the 'accidental chief minister'

When Uddhav Thackeray first became chief minister, large sections of people curled up their nose at him and declared that he was too naive and inexperienced to run the government in such a complex state as Maharashtra.

By the time he resigned this week nearly three years later, Muslims were praying for him, liberals were supporting him, socialists stunned themselves by their acceptance of the Shiv Sena earlier known for its bigotry, and the poor, who were adequately fed during the lockdown and even after it, were lamenting his exit and wondering about their future.

It would all flummox Bal Thackeray for he never received such support ever but make him proud nonetheless of how his son steered his party from the fringes to the mainstream, without the support of the BJP.

Uddhav is being described as the best chief minister Maharashtra has seen in years and it is truly amazing how a man who had neither been part of electoral politics or had even an iota of experience in government could instinctively know what was the right thing to do at the right time.

It is quite a statement that ultimately the BJP which had been hellbent upon bringing down his government ever since it was formed, got him through the Supreme Court and not through the Enforcement Directorate. It is not as if they did not try hard over the first three years. They turned actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide into murder and attempted to implicate his son Aaditya, himself a minister, in the case. But even the CBI could find no evidence of his involvement.

Then they declared he was anti-Hindutva when two sadhus were lynched in a village in Palghar on suspicion of being child lifters. Turned out that the villagers who had lynched them were all BJP supporters, including the Sarpanch of the village who had been elected on a BJP ticket.