Maharashtra: MVA together for Assembly polls, says Chennithala

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will continue as an alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, and all those spreading rumours about Shiv Sena (UBT) leaving the coalition are simply speculating to create confusion, said Ramesh Chennithala, AICC (All Indi Congress Committee) state in-charge for Maharashtra.

“Why would the alliance break? We are going to contest the state Assembly elections together and emerge victorious in that too,” Chennithala said, adding that the people of the state had given their verdict, and it was against the politics of the BJP and that of the Eknath Shinde government. Their performance has been poor as they have not fulfilled their promises.

The Congress has become the single largest party in Maharashtra with 13 seats, and one more seat has been added after Vishal Patil, the newly elected MP from Sangli, has extended unconditional support to the party in a formal letter. The party had won just one seat in Maharashtra in 2019.

This turnaround was inevitable, said Chennithala, as all the partners in the alliance (NCP, SS (UBT) and Congress) were working together. “We fought as a unit,” he said.

Speaking to National Herald just ahead of Vishal Patil extending support to the Congress, Chennithala said Patil had spoken to him immediately after his victory. “We will welcome him into the party, and we will not take any action against him,” said Chennithala, adding that it would not cause friction between the alliance partners.