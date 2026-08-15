Maharashtra: NCP (SP) slams Fadnavis 'wordplay' over 36,000 company closures

The NCP (SP) on Saturday, 15 August accused Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of trying to mislead people over the closure of more than 36,000 companies in the state, days after party chief Sharad Pawar raised concerns over the issue.

The NCP (SP) cited the Union ministry of corporate affairs' response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on the shutdown of 36,211 companies in Maharashtra over the past five years.

Responding to the Opposition's criticism, Fadnavis had claimed that some people were deliberately citing figures for non-functional companies that had never commenced operations.

On Saturday, the NCP (SP) said on X that the official Lok Sabha reply did not mention that 76 per cent of the companies were "defunct" or had "never started", as claimed by the chief minister.

The party alleged that Fadnavis' response 'reveals his style of wordplay, juggling numbers and sidestepping the question on technical grounds'.

'If, as you claim, the format of answers given in Parliament is fixed, then your argument itself raises questions about the completeness and accuracy of the written answers provided to the country's highest legislative forum,' the NCP (SP) said.