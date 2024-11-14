Maha on decline, has fallen into wrong hands in recent times: Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, 14 November, claimed that Maharashtra has fallen into the wrong hands in the past few years and has suffered a decline.

He was in the Chinchwad assembly constituency in Pune district to canvass for his party candidate Rahul Kalate, who faces off against BJP’s Shankar Jagtap in the 20 November Maharashtra polls.

Pawar took part in a roadshow and addressed a public gathering in support of Kalate.

“Maharashtra was once ranked number one in the country but it has fallen into the wrong hands in recent times leading to the state’s downfall,” he said.