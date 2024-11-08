Protecting the corrupt agenda of Modi and team: Sharad Pawar

Protecting those involved in corruption and joining hands with them for the sake of power is the single-point agenda of the Narendra Modi government, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

Addressing a rally in Jintur in Parbhani, some 200 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Pawar cited a reported statement by state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is part of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, to buttress his claim.

"Bhujbal, when asked why he joined the ruling alliance, claimed he did not want to go to jail. (He said) if we do not want to go to jail, then we have to join Modi. If a senior minister is saying this, then it is clear power is being misused against the opposition. Fake offences are being registered so as to not allow opposition parties to function," he claimed.

"Protecting those involved in corruption and joining hands with them for power is the single point agenda of Modi and his team," Pawar alleged.

Bhujbal on Friday denied he joined the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state to avoid investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, and also said he had never made any such admission.

Bhujbal was part of the Ajit Pawar-led group that joined the Eknath Shinde government in July last year, leading to a split in the Sharad Pawar-founded party.

While the previous Congress-NCP government waived farmer loans to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore, the situation is such that soybean and cotton are not fetching remunerative prices and farmers are in trouble, the former Union agriculture minister said.