Maharashtra slid to 6th place in standard of living under BJP: Sharad Pawar

Pawar was addressing a campaign rally in Nagpur for NCP (SP)'s Nagpur East candidate Duneshwar Pethe. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 20 November.

"Nagpur has a deep relationship with the Congress and its ideology, with leaders from Vidarbha, including Vasantrao Naik and Sudhakarrao Naik, serving as the chief minister of Maharashtra and empowering the state," he said.

But those who are in power today have failed to solve the problems faced by farmers and the number suicides by farmers in Vidarbha is very big, he noted. Farmers had to take the path of suicide because the government did not solve their issues, the former union agriculture minister said.