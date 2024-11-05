Maharashtra polls about love vs betrayal of state: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on 5 October, Tuesday, hit the campaign trail and pitched the 20 November assembly polls as a battle between those who love Maharashtra and the ones who have betrayed it, as he reflected on the 2022 split in his party.

Thackeray hit out at his former ally, the BJP, and its partners, saying those helping the national party are "enemies" of Maharashtra.

He made a slew of promises to voters, including building a temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power.

Addressing his first rally of the 2024 assembly polls in Radhanagri in Kolhapur district — the constituency of Prakash Abitkar, one of the 40 Shiv Sena MLAs who rebelled against his leadership — he said those who love the state are aligned with the opposition MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (SP).

Those helping the BJP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti bloc, are enemies of Maharashtra, Thackeray remarked. The former CM accused the BJP of "selling" Maharashtra to Gujarat, where it is in power.

Thackeray claimed his government was toppled in June 2022 because he did not allow the BJP to harm Maharashtra and said not a single industrial project moved out of the state when the MVA was in office under his leadership.

"(Maharashtra assembly poll) is a fight between those who love the state and the ones who betray it," Thackeray told the gathering.