Congress confident in Jharkhand, Maharashtra but ‘watchful’ of Haryana-like ‘mischief’

The Congress is confident of securing a decisive mandate in Jharkhand and Maharashtra but is "extra watchful" to avoid a repeat of any Haryana-like "last-minute mischief" by the BJP and the local administration, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday, 4 November.

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said the decision on the chief ministerial face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra would be taken after the 23 November results and expressed confidence that the selection of the alliance's chief ministerial face would be a "smooth affair".

As the campaign heats up for the assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Ramesh dismissed suggestions that the momentum had shifted away from the INDIA bloc following the Congress' defeat in Haryana and said the alliance was confident of securing a decisive mandate in the two states.

"It is true that the result in Haryana was unexpected as far as the Congress is concerned. We are confident in Maharashtra where we have a very strong alliance, and we are very confident in Jharkhand where also we are fighting in an alliance," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.