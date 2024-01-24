India: Is poverty really decreasing?

Around 248 million people living in India escaped multidimensional poverty in the past nine years, according to a report by NITI Aayog, an Indian government public policy think tank.

The report suggests a 17.89% decline in multidimensional poverty over the last nine years, as the number of people living in this condition in 2013-14 was 29.17% — and it fell to 11.28% in 2022-23.

Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded the sharpest decline in the number of people classified as poor.

"The government has a goal to bring down multidimensional poverty to below 1% and all efforts are being made in that direction," said NITI Aayog CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, following the publication of the report.

Does the MPI accurately reflect poverty?

Multdimensional poverty is based on health, education and living standards, each of which is given equal weight. The three categories are divided into 12 indicators.

Every household in India is given a score based on the 12 parameters and if a household has a deprivation score higher than 33%, it is identified as multidimensionally poor.

The MPI, also called the Alkire-Foster method, was developed by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative to measure the levels and intensity of poverty.

India has added two new parameters — maternal health and bank accounts — to its national MPI.

However, some economists have raised some serious doubts over the use of the MPI to make these claims, pointing out that the report does not paint the full picture.

Some have argued that the devastating impact of COVID on poverty is missing in the report's findings — while others point out that the number and share of the population below the consumption poverty line, the traditional method of estimating poverty globally, is absent.