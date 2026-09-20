Maharashtra: The return of Jarange, the coming of UCC and a ‘feku’ badgya

It seems the prospect of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil agitating in Mumbai during Ganeshotsav was too big a risk for the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Jarange had begun yet another Maratha-quota fast — his 12th since 2014, for a hundred-odd days cumulatively — in his native Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district of Marathwada. After two weeks in Jalna, he had embarked on a march to Mumbai, where he planned to resume his protest, smack in the middle of the festival.

The Fadnavis government was sweating over the prospect because Mumbai is anyway bursting at the seams this time of year, and law and order is a challenge because of the processions and the festivities, which often need reining in. There is also the looming spectre of heavy retreating monsoon rains. Add to this Jarange’s famed capacity to mobilise people in his state, and the cocktail was enough to give the state government the heebie-jeebies.

Late on Wednesday, 16 September, Jarange was waylaid by a state government contingent in Beed, en route to Mumbai, where he was expected on Saturday, 19 September. The government has conceded most of his demands and agreed to keep its promise in 90 days. What it’ll do once the festival ends is anybody’s guess.

Jarange’s protest this time pivots on the state government’s claim that a significant section of Marathas historically shares the same agrarian identity as the Kunbis, who are recognised as an OBC community. A government-appointed committee has reportedly identified 58 lakh historical records relating to the identity of Kunbis, including records from the Nizam-era Hyderabad Gazette in eight Marathwada districts. The government claims it has already issued 3,16,977 Kunbi certificates.