Mahatma Gandhi called RSS ‘communal, totalitarian’: Congress cites book

On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal recounts a conversation on 12 September 1947, in which Mahatma Gandhi allegedly described the RSS as a “communal body with a totalitarian outlook.” Ramesh noted that five months after this conversation, then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel temporarily banned the RSS due to concerns over its activities.

Ramesh shared a screenshot from Pyarelal’s book, reinforcing the claim that Gandhi had expressed strong reservations about the Sangh.

The Congress remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the RSS for its role in nation-building during its centenary celebrations. Responding to Modi’s remarks, Ramesh questioned whether the Prime Minister was aware of Sardar Patel’s historical assessment of the RSS.

In an X post on Wednesday, Ramesh referenced a letter Patel wrote to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 18 July 1948, stating:

“As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible... The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure...”

Ramesh also cited Patel’s speech in Jaipur on 19 December 1948, in which the then Home minister spoke forcefully on the RSS, highlighting the risks it posed to national stability in the years immediately following independence.

The Congress’s intervention has brought historical scrutiny into the centenary celebrations of the RSS, juxtaposing Gandhi and Patel’s critiques against the Prime Minister’s recent praise of the organisation.