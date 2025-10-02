Mahatma Gandhi called RSS ‘communal, totalitarian’: Congress cites book
Jairam Ramesh shares a screenshot from Pyarelal’s book, reinforcing the claim that Gandhi had expressed strong reservations about the Sangh
As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) completed 100 years on Wednesday, 1 October, the Congress on Thursday cited excerpts from a book to highlight that Mahatma Gandhi had described the Sangh as a “communal body with a totalitarian outlook.”
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared the reference on social media platform X, pointing to the work of Pyarelal, one of Gandhi’s closest aides. Pyarelal, who was part of Gandhi’s personal staff for nearly three decades and became his secretary after the death of Mahadev Desai in 1942, is widely regarded as an authoritative chronicler of Gandhi’s life.
“Pyarelal’s books on Mahatma Gandhi have become standard reference works. In 1956, he published the first volume of his book, ‘Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase,’ brought out by Navajivan Publishing House, Ahmedabad. It carried a long introduction by President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and an endorsement by Vice President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan,” Ramesh said. The second volume followed two years later.
On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal recounts a conversation on 12 September 1947, in which Mahatma Gandhi allegedly described the RSS as a “communal body with a totalitarian outlook.” Ramesh noted that five months after this conversation, then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel temporarily banned the RSS due to concerns over its activities.
Ramesh shared a screenshot from Pyarelal’s book, reinforcing the claim that Gandhi had expressed strong reservations about the Sangh.
The Congress remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the RSS for its role in nation-building during its centenary celebrations. Responding to Modi’s remarks, Ramesh questioned whether the Prime Minister was aware of Sardar Patel’s historical assessment of the RSS.
In an X post on Wednesday, Ramesh referenced a letter Patel wrote to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 18 July 1948, stating:
“As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible... The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure...”
Ramesh also cited Patel’s speech in Jaipur on 19 December 1948, in which the then Home minister spoke forcefully on the RSS, highlighting the risks it posed to national stability in the years immediately following independence.
The Congress’s intervention has brought historical scrutiny into the centenary celebrations of the RSS, juxtaposing Gandhi and Patel’s critiques against the Prime Minister’s recent praise of the organisation.
In another post, Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel addressed a massive public gathering in Jaipur on 19 December 1948, and spoke forcefully on the RSS."
Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday, PM Modi said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.
To mark the occasion, Modi also released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin, which features the first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency.
Attacking the PM, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "Inaugurating a commemorative coin and stamp to honour the RSS is a deep insult to India's freedom struggle and the Constitution."
Honouring an organisation that actively collaborated with India's colonial masters and continues to spread poison in society to this day must be seen as a dark day in history, he said in a post late on Wednesday night.
"How can an organisation that was banned by Sardar Patel be honoured today by the Indian Government? How can those who advocate for rewriting our Constitution and destroying the social justice agenda given to us by Dr. Ambedkar be celebrated as national icons?" Venugopal asked.
With PTI inputs
