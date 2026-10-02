Gandhi’s legacy must go beyond ceremonial tributes, says Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray says Gandhi’s teachings remain essential to democracy and should not be reduced to anniversary rituals

He criticises the branding of dissenters as “anti-national” and warns against efforts to undermine independent thought

His remarks come ahead of a protest march announced with Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission and its electoral roll revision exercise

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy must extend beyond garlanded statues and photographs, arguing that democracy depends on preserving citizens’ freedom to question authority and resist peacefully.

In a Gandhi Jayanti post on X, Thackeray criticised what he described as a tendency to commemorate national figures through symbolic gestures while overlooking the principles they stood for.

Remembering Gandhi was particularly important in the present political climate, he said, accusing those in power of invoking him for ceremonial occasions while discouraging dissent.

Thackeray said Gandhi’s contribution went beyond securing political freedom. He had demonstrated that ordinary people could refuse to submit to government overreach, even when the state controlled the law and possessed the power to enforce it.

Governments could change laws to suit their interests, he argued, but could not claim control over an individual’s reason or conscience.

The MNS chief criticised the treatment of people who challenge authority, saying those in power and their online supporters were quick to label questioners “anti-national”.