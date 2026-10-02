Gandhi’s legacy must go beyond ceremonial tributes, says Raj Thackeray
MNS chief defends citizens’ right to question authority and protest peacefully ahead of his 4 October march against Election Commission
Raj Thackeray says Gandhi’s teachings remain essential to democracy and should not be reduced to anniversary rituals
He criticises the branding of dissenters as “anti-national” and warns against efforts to undermine independent thought
His remarks come ahead of a protest march announced with Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission and its electoral roll revision exercise
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy must extend beyond garlanded statues and photographs, arguing that democracy depends on preserving citizens’ freedom to question authority and resist peacefully.
In a Gandhi Jayanti post on X, Thackeray criticised what he described as a tendency to commemorate national figures through symbolic gestures while overlooking the principles they stood for.
Remembering Gandhi was particularly important in the present political climate, he said, accusing those in power of invoking him for ceremonial occasions while discouraging dissent.
Thackeray said Gandhi’s contribution went beyond securing political freedom. He had demonstrated that ordinary people could refuse to submit to government overreach, even when the state controlled the law and possessed the power to enforce it.
Governments could change laws to suit their interests, he argued, but could not claim control over an individual’s reason or conscience.
The MNS chief criticised the treatment of people who challenge authority, saying those in power and their online supporters were quick to label questioners “anti-national”.
He also raised concerns about restrictions on peaceful demonstrations, the use of state force against protesters and what he described as weakening autonomy within constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission.
Thackeray warned against social media propaganda and “WhatsApp Universities”, saying such channels could compromise independent thinking and public awareness.
Citizens remained sovereign in a democratic republic, he said, stressing that public participation, protest marches and political movements were necessary to hold governments accountable. Gandhi’s methods of peaceful resistance and moral courage, he added, remained central to the health of Indian democracy.
His remarks came ahead of his 4 October protest march announced jointly with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.
At a joint press conference on Tuesday, the two leaders outlined plans for the demonstration against the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The parties have accused the poll body of acting as an extension of the ruling party and misleading voters through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Raj Thackeray said he had raised concerns about electronic voting machines and alleged electoral malpractice for years, including during meetings with political leaders in 2017–18.
He described the forthcoming march as a protest against the humiliation of voters and the undermining of electoral integrity, adding that the parties would set out their position from the stage on 4 October.
With IANS inputs