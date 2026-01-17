Mahendrajit Singh Malviya rejoins Congress after quitting BJP

Former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya rejoined the Congress on Friday, nearly two years after leaving the party to join the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), after approval from the party’s top leadership.

The proposal for Malviya’s re-induction was cleared by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, following which an official letter confirming his return to the party was issued late on Friday. His formal joining is expected to take place soon at the state Congress office.

The decision followed a multi-level review process within the party. Govind Singh Dotasra, president of the RPCC (Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee), sent a detailed report to the AICC (All India Congress Committee) in New Delhi.

Raids were carried out by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau days after Malviya, a former cabinet minister, signalled his intention to return to the Congress. He had quit the Congress and joined the BJP around two years ago ahead of the previous elections.

Earlier, a meeting of the Rajasthan Congress disciplinary committee, chaired by former minister Udaylal Anjana, had recommended Malviya’s return to the party.