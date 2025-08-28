Mahua Moitra slams Centre over '20 lakh job losses' and 'vote chori'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government, alleging that its lack of response to the recent US tariffs on Indian exports stems from its indifference towards the popular verdict as it indulges in election fraud.

Moitra alleged that the ruling government is built on the premise of 'mass disenfranchisement' rather than genuine public support.

In a video message shared on X, Moitra questioned the Narendra Modi-led government’s silence over the economic impact of the newly imposed 50 per cent US tariffs on key Indian industries, particularly those in BJP-ruled states.

She claimed that the Centre’s inaction reveals a disturbing disconnect from public accountability.

“The Opposition has been displaying to the rest of India how the Modi government and the current BJP government have caused mass disenfranchisement of voters and mass rigging of elections, and basically a grand vote chori,” said Moitra.

She cited multiple elections — including 2024 Lok Sabha elections and those in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi — where she alleged voting irregularities, suggesting that the BJP’s electoral wins have made the government 'impervious' to how its policies affect the public.

Referring to the United States' 50 per cent tariff on Indian shrimp exports, Mora highlighted its disproportionate impact on Andhra Pradesh, a state governed by the Telugu Desam Party, an NDA ally at the Centre.

She noted that Andhra Pradesh alone accounts for 60 per cent of India’s shrimp exports — worth approximately $1.4 billion.