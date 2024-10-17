Kharge appoints coordinators for Jharkhand Assembly polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 16 October, appointed three party leaders as All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior coordinators for the upcoming two-phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

In a statement, the Congress mentioned that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed B.K. Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi and Mohan Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the Assembly polls in Jharkhand for which voting will be held on 13 November and 20 November.

There are a total of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly.

The state is going to the polls against the backdrop of chief minister Hemant Soren walking out of jail to retain his CM position again.

Soren was jailed in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to a land scam matter.

Hemant's (then) party colleague -- Champai Soren -- handled the Chief Ministerial responsibilities while the senior JMM leader was in prison.

Champai, however, was made to step aside after Hemant walked out of jail. Displeased over the development, Champai left JMM and switched to the BJP.