Mallikarjun Kharge demands discussion on India’s energy security
Congress leader flags fast-evolving West Asia conflict, says its impact is increasingly visible on India’s energy security
Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday demanded a short-duration discussion in the Upper House on the emerging challenges to India’s energy security amid the escalating West Asia conflict.
Raising the issue as the House convened for the day, Kharge referred to the recent hike in cooking gas prices, citing a Rs 60 increase in domestic LPG cylinder rates and a Rs 115 rise in commercial LPG prices. He said the price hike had placed an additional burden on the poor and urged the Chair to allow a discussion under Rule 176.
“Therefore, I urge you to please allow a short-duration discussion on this important subject,” he said.
Responding to the request, Rajya Sabha chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan said he would consider the notice and revert after due examination.
Kharge also flagged the fast-evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, saying the conflict was no longer confined to the region and its impact was becoming increasingly visible on India’s energy security. He noted that India imports about 55 per cent of its crude oil requirements from the region, making the country vulnerable to disruptions.
“The conflict is now directly impacting the country’s economic stability,” Kharge said, adding that it could also affect India’s global image and standing.
He further pointed out that around one crore Indians work in the region and there have been reports of some Indian nationals being killed or missing amid the ongoing conflict. Kharge also highlighted the economic significance of the region, noting that India receives about $51 billion annually in remittances from Gulf countries.
Kharge raised the issue shortly before S. Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister, made a suo motu statement in the House on the evolving situation in West Asia.
The statement triggered protests from the Congress and other Opposition parties, who argued that a short-duration discussion should precede any such statement by the government. Opposition members raised slogans during Jaishankar’s remarks and later staged a walkout towards the end of his statement.
With PTI inputs
