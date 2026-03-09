Mallikarjun Kharge demands discussion on India’s energy security

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday demanded a short-duration discussion in the Upper House on the emerging challenges to India’s energy security amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

Raising the issue as the House convened for the day, Kharge referred to the recent hike in cooking gas prices, citing a Rs 60 increase in domestic LPG cylinder rates and a Rs 115 rise in commercial LPG prices. He said the price hike had placed an additional burden on the poor and urged the Chair to allow a discussion under Rule 176.

“Therefore, I urge you to please allow a short-duration discussion on this important subject,” he said.

Responding to the request, Rajya Sabha chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan said he would consider the notice and revert after due examination.