Mallikarjun Kharge discharged from Bengaluru hospital after pacemaker implantation

Indian National Congress (INC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has been discharged from M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following a successful pacemaker implantation surgery, the party announced on Thursday, 2 October, via its official social media handle.

In its statement, the INC said, "Honourable Congress president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji has been discharged from the hospital this evening. He is doing well and would like to thank each one of you for your good wishes. He looks forward to resuming his activities shortly as advised. We thank everyone for their support."

Kharge, who had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing fatigue and breathing difficulties following a hectic campaign in Bihar, underwent the planned procedure on Wednesday. The surgery was described by his family as short and minor, and he remained stable post-procedure.