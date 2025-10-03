Mallikarjun Kharge discharged from Bengaluru hospital after pacemaker implantation
Kharge, hospitalised for fatigue and breathing issues after Bihar campaigning, underwent the planned procedure on Wednesday
Indian National Congress (INC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has been discharged from M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following a successful pacemaker implantation surgery, the party announced on Thursday, 2 October, via its official social media handle.
In its statement, the INC said, "Honourable Congress president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji has been discharged from the hospital this evening. He is doing well and would like to thank each one of you for your good wishes. He looks forward to resuming his activities shortly as advised. We thank everyone for their support."
Kharge, who had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing fatigue and breathing difficulties following a hectic campaign in Bihar, underwent the planned procedure on Wednesday. The surgery was described by his family as short and minor, and he remained stable post-procedure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Kharge on Thursday, inquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) stating, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life."
Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s RDPR, IT and BT minister, confirmed the details of the procedure and provided updates on his father’s condition. On X, he wrote, "The pacemaker implantation procedure was a short and minor procedure, and he has been stable after the procedure. He is expected to resume his work from October 3 and attend all his scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support, and affection extended by all."
The Congress chief was advised to undergo the pacemaker procedure after experiencing fever, fatigue, and leg pain. During his hospital stay, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge to check on his health and conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery.
Despite the recent health scare, Kharge is actively involved in the Bihar election campaign and is expected to resume his duties from 3 October, continuing his political engagements as scheduled.
With IANS inputs
