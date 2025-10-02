Kharge undergoes successful pacemaker surgery, to resume work 3 October

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge successfully underwent a planned pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. His family has confirmed that he is stable and is expected to resume work from 3 October.

The procedure, described as short and minor, was carried out at MS Ramaiah Hospital. Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for rural development, Panchayat Raj, and IT/BT, and son of Mallikarjun Kharge, issued a statement via social media platform X, assuring the public about his father’s health: “The pacemaker implantation procedure for Kharge was completed earlier today. It was a short and minor procedure, and he has been stable after the procedure. He is expected to resume his work from 3 October and attend all his scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support, and affection extended by all.”