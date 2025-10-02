Kharge undergoes successful pacemaker surgery, to resume work 3 October
Congress president was admitted on Tuesday for a planned procedure after experiencing fever, fatigue, and leg pain
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge successfully underwent a planned pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. His family has confirmed that he is stable and is expected to resume work from 3 October.
The procedure, described as short and minor, was carried out at MS Ramaiah Hospital. Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for rural development, Panchayat Raj, and IT/BT, and son of Mallikarjun Kharge, issued a statement via social media platform X, assuring the public about his father’s health: “The pacemaker implantation procedure for Kharge was completed earlier today. It was a short and minor procedure, and he has been stable after the procedure. He is expected to resume his work from 3 October and attend all his scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support, and affection extended by all.”
Mallikarjun Kharge had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for the planned procedure, following complaints of fever, fatigue, and leg pain, as advised by his doctors. Priyank Kharge added that the Congress president is recovering well and remains under medical supervision.
On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge at the hospital to inquire about his health and extended his best wishes for a speedy recovery. Speaking to the media after the visit, Siddaramaiah said that Kharge had come in for a routine check-up following minor uneasiness and was now stable.
The successful pacemaker implantation ensures that Mallikarjun Kharge can continue his duties as Congress president without disruption, with the family expressing gratitude for the public’s concern and support during his treatment.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines