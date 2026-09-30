Kharge purification row: Congress SC/ST forum seeks action over ‘atrocity’

The controversy concerns a “purification yajna” reportedly performed by some individuals at Haldwani’s Ramlila Ground on 11 August, three days after Kharge addressed a public meeting at the venue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had criticised the incident at a press conference in New Delhi on 29 August and sought an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those responsible.

The Forum’s resolution also expressed anguish over the deaths of 45 Adivasi children in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. It criticised the BJP governments concerned for what it described as a failure to provide timely protection and healthcare.

Members sought accountability, a time-bound investigation and immediate steps to safeguard the dignity, rights and lives of Dalits and Adivasis.

Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Congress MPs Mallu Ravi and Mukul Wasnik, AICC SC Department head Rajendra Pal Gautam and Adivasi Congress chief Vikrant Bhuria were among those present.

The meeting followed the Congress’ criticism on Sunday of the Modi government, which the party described as “anti-Dalit” and “anti-tribal”.

With PTI inputs