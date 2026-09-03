Kharge urges Nadda to ensure FIR over ‘purification’ at Haldwani rally venue

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha leader of the House J.P. Nadda, urging him to direct Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure registration of an FIR over the alleged “purification” of a venue in Haldwani following his public meeting last month.

Kharge said the incident at Ramlila Maidan, where he addressed a rally on 8 August, was linked to the issue of untouchability and urged authorities to take action against those responsible.

In his 2 September letter, Kharge reminded Nadda of his assurance in the Rajya Sabha on 13 August that the incident would be investigated and strict action taken against anyone found guilty.

Kharge said he was surprised that 24 days after the alleged incident, no FIR had been registered against the individuals or organisations involved.

He argued that the alleged purification ritual was contrary to the spirit of the Constitution and human values, and said the issue went beyond him or the Congress president’s office.

“This issue transcends my personal self or the office of the Indian National Congress president,” Kharge said, adding that it concerned millions of people who continue to face discrimination linked to caste.

The controversy has escalated after an FIR was registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the alleged purification ritual.