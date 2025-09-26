Kharge, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary

“For generations of Indians, he will remain an enduring symbol of honesty, intellect, and selfless service to the nation. His legacy will live on in the aspirations of a stronger, more inclusive India. Our humble homage on his birth anniversary,” Kharge concluded.

Rahul Gandhi, in a separate post, expressed his respect for Singh, saying, “On the birth anniversary of Dr Manmohan Singh, I pay my humble respects to him. His unwavering commitment to nation-building, his bold decisions for the poor and marginalised, and his historic contribution to building a strong economy will continue to guide us. His simplicity, humility, and honesty are a source of inspiration for all of us.”

Dr Singh served as Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, leading the Congress-led UPA government. He is widely remembered as the architect of India’s economic reforms, having also served as Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1996, during which large-scale economic liberalisation initiatives were implemented, opening up the Indian economy to global markets.

Born in 1932 in Gah, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Singh rose from humble beginnings to become a distinguished economist before entering public life. His tenure was marked by steadfast commitment to economic growth, social welfare, and ethical governance. Singh passed away in December last year, leaving behind a legacy of vision, integrity, and dedication to India’s progress.

With PTI inputs