Kharge, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary
Manmohan Singh's leadership showed us that integrity in public life is not just possible, but powerful, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 26 September, paid tribute to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a man of humility, wisdom, and a visionary architect of India’s economic transformation.
In a post on X, Kharge highlighted Singh’s pivotal role in nation-building. “A man of humility and wisdom, he carried himself with quiet dignity, letting his actions speak louder than words. His vision of economic reforms opened new doors of opportunity, creating a thriving middle class and lifting countless families out of poverty,” Kharge said.
He further noted that Singh deeply believed in fairness and inclusivity, ensuring that growth went hand in hand with compassion through welfare measures that touched millions of lives. “His leadership showed us that integrity in public life is not just possible, but powerful,” Kharge added.
“For generations of Indians, he will remain an enduring symbol of honesty, intellect, and selfless service to the nation. His legacy will live on in the aspirations of a stronger, more inclusive India. Our humble homage on his birth anniversary,” Kharge concluded.
Rahul Gandhi, in a separate post, expressed his respect for Singh, saying, “On the birth anniversary of Dr Manmohan Singh, I pay my humble respects to him. His unwavering commitment to nation-building, his bold decisions for the poor and marginalised, and his historic contribution to building a strong economy will continue to guide us. His simplicity, humility, and honesty are a source of inspiration for all of us.”
Dr Singh served as Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, leading the Congress-led UPA government. He is widely remembered as the architect of India’s economic reforms, having also served as Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1996, during which large-scale economic liberalisation initiatives were implemented, opening up the Indian economy to global markets.
Born in 1932 in Gah, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Singh rose from humble beginnings to become a distinguished economist before entering public life. His tenure was marked by steadfast commitment to economic growth, social welfare, and ethical governance. Singh passed away in December last year, leaving behind a legacy of vision, integrity, and dedication to India’s progress.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines