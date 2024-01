Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Mamata Banerjee to seek safety of yatra, Rahul Gandhi in West Bengal

Apprehending trouble by miscreants during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee seeking appropriate directions to ensure its smooth passage through the state and safety of the yatris, including Rahul Gandhi.

In his letter, Kharge expressed fear that some miscreants may try to show the state administration in bad light or disrupt the yatra, as had happened in some neighbouring states.

He said the Congress has embarked on the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" from Manipur to Maharashtra to spread the message of justice to heal and unite the nation.

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi, who is leading this yatra had earlier walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has always maintained that the yatras serves a larger purpose of uniting people who stand divided today by the BJP in the name of religion, caste and creed and to ensure that the weakest are assured of justice social, economic and political.

"That is why the yatras have remained apolitical and attracted crores of people across India cutting across all sections of the society who identify with a strong, progressive and secular 'INDIA for All'," he said.

The Congress president said the Bharat Jodo Yatra went across the country without any untoward incident and culminated in a rally in Kashmir.

"However, some miscreants targeted the current Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in your neighbouring states. This has been done on political instigation but our cadre faced it bravely.

"Now the yatra is passing through Bengal over the next few days. I have been made aware that again some miscreants may foment trouble for the yatra. I am not sure if intention may be to show the state administration in bad light or to disrupt the yatra," Kharge wrote.

"I am writing to request you that you may kindly issue appropriate directions to ensure smooth passage of the yatra through Bengal and ensure safety of the yatris, including Shri Rahul Gandhi.

"I am aware that the Gandhi family and you share very cordial relations, and you would ensure that all security concerns would be addressed adequately. However, I thought it would be best if I personally write to you requesting for the same," the Congress president said.

Kharge has earlier spoken to Banerjee soon after she announced that the Trinamool Congress would contest the elections alone and efforts are on to have a tie-up with her party and the Congress.