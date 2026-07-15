Mamata backs Abhishek, apologises 'on behalf of traitors' amid TMC exodus
TMC chief says nephew refused to 'compromise' despite repeated summons, hits out at defectors for joining BJP 'washing machine'
Mounting one of her strongest public defences of nephew Abhishek Banerjee since a spate of defections rocked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party founder and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dismissed allegations against him, apologised to the people "on behalf of the traitors" and asserted that neither she nor her family had ever compromised for political survival.
Addressing party workers via a Facebook Live session, the former CM threw her weight firmly behind Abhishek at a time when several rebel leaders have blamed his alleged high-handedness and authoritarian style for quitting the TMC.
"Abhishek Banerjee has been turned into an excuse. His family members were summoned. Had he wanted, he could have got relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield. The way he has continued to fight, all his flaws have been forgiven," she said.
Her remarks came as a series of senior leaders who recently left the TMC accused Abhishek of centralising power within the party and fostering a culture of intimidation.
Launching a sharp attack on the defectors, Mamata Banerjee said, "I apologise before the people on behalf of the traitors. I have not sold my 'bibek' (conscience) for political survival."
She alleged that she and her family had faced sustained political persecution because they had refused to strike political deals. "Had I compromised, we would not have faced so much torture. Those who have compromised have many bags and luggage of their own," she said in an apparent swipe at leaders who have switched allegiance.
Accusing the BJP of using investigative agencies and the police to engineer defections, Mamata Banerjee claimed that fear, rather than ideology, was driving leaders out of the party. "We still have 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Those parliamentarians who have joined the 'setting company' have done so because they are afraid of the police," she alleged.
In an apparent reference to the BJP, she said those deserting the TMC were entering the saffron party's "washing machine" and joining its rebel-backed camp.
Referring to the departure of senior TMC leader Madan Mitra without naming the BJP directly, she said, "The person who left today had yesterday told us that he and his family had received summons. We understood then that he might switch camps. Those who have a setting are joining the BJP's washing machine."
Without naming individual leaders, Mamata Banerjee alleged that those facing investigations were choosing political convenience over conviction.
Maintaining that the latest round of defections would not weaken her resolve, she said she was prepared to rebuild the TMC from the ground up if necessary.
With PTI inputs