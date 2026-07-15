Mamata backs Abhishek, apologises 'on behalf of traitors' amid TMC exodus

Mounting one of her strongest public defences of nephew Abhishek Banerjee since a spate of defections rocked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party founder and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dismissed allegations against him, apologised to the people "on behalf of the traitors" and asserted that neither she nor her family had ever compromised for political survival.

Addressing party workers via a Facebook Live session, the former CM threw her weight firmly behind Abhishek at a time when several rebel leaders have blamed his alleged high-handedness and authoritarian style for quitting the TMC.

"Abhishek Banerjee has been turned into an excuse. His family members were summoned. Had he wanted, he could have got relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield. The way he has continued to fight, all his flaws have been forgiven," she said.

Her remarks came as a series of senior leaders who recently left the TMC accused Abhishek of centralising power within the party and fostering a culture of intimidation.

Launching a sharp attack on the defectors, Mamata Banerjee said, "I apologise before the people on behalf of the traitors. I have not sold my 'bibek' (conscience) for political survival."