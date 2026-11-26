Babun Banerjee seeks an FIR against nephew Abhishek, alleging intimidation and obstruction of government work.

Complaint cites alleged threats, interference with public servants and a criminal conspiracy against constitutional authorities.

Babun’s fallout with Mamata dates back to 2024; his recent support for Suvendu Adhikari has fuelled speculation over his political loyalties.

Babun Banerjee, brother of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has approached Kalighat police against his nephew Abhishek Banerjee — Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary and Diamond Harbour MP — seeking registration of an FIR over allegations of intimidation, obstruction of a blood donation camp and interference with government work.

In his complaint, Babun alleged that incidents involving threats, the takeover of clubs and obstruction of government functions had been taking place repeatedly since 2024. He claimed he had been facing such difficulties for a long time and had finally decided to seek police intervention.

Explaining why he approached the police, Babun said, “We cannot accept the way state government employees are being targeted. As a citizen of the state, I feel they are being humiliated. I, too, have been living under various threats for a long time.”

He added, “This has been happening continuously since 2024, and it persists even today. That is why I have come to Kalighat police station today to lodge a complaint against Abhishek Banerjee.”