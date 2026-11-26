Mamata Banerjee’s brother files police complaint against Abhishek
Babun Banerjee seeks FIR against nephew, alleging threats, obstruction of a blood donation camp and interference with government work
Babun Banerjee seeks an FIR against nephew Abhishek, alleging intimidation and obstruction of government work.
Complaint cites alleged threats, interference with public servants and a criminal conspiracy against constitutional authorities.
Babun’s fallout with Mamata dates back to 2024; his recent support for Suvendu Adhikari has fuelled speculation over his political loyalties.
Babun Banerjee, brother of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has approached Kalighat police against his nephew Abhishek Banerjee — Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary and Diamond Harbour MP — seeking registration of an FIR over allegations of intimidation, obstruction of a blood donation camp and interference with government work.
In his complaint, Babun alleged that incidents involving threats, the takeover of clubs and obstruction of government functions had been taking place repeatedly since 2024. He claimed he had been facing such difficulties for a long time and had finally decided to seek police intervention.
Explaining why he approached the police, Babun said, “We cannot accept the way state government employees are being targeted. As a citizen of the state, I feel they are being humiliated. I, too, have been living under various threats for a long time.”
He added, “This has been happening continuously since 2024, and it persists even today. That is why I have come to Kalighat police station today to lodge a complaint against Abhishek Banerjee.”
Babun further alleged that he had never been given an opportunity to meet or speak to Mamata Banerjee. “We didn’t even get the chance to inform Mamata Banerjee. We were never allowed to reach her. We would be stopped by the police,” he claimed.
The complaint reportedly includes allegations of using criminal force to prevent public servants from discharging their duties, criminal intimidation and intentional insult of public officials involved in judicial proceedings.
It also reportedly raises allegations of attempts to endanger India’s sovereignty, encourage anti-state activities and hatch a criminal conspiracy to provoke the public against the judiciary and constitutional authorities.
The latest development has brought the long-running differences within the Banerjee family back into the political spotlight.
In March 2024, Mamata Banerjee publicly distanced herself from Babun after he expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s Lok Sabha ticket distribution and threatened to contest the Howrah seat as an independent candidate against TMC nominee Prasun Banerjee. He later withdrew the threat.
Babun’s recent political positioning has also attracted attention. This month, he expressed support for West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, fuelling speculation about his changing political loyalties and growing proximity to BJP leaders.