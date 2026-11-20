Abhishek files Zero FIR against Suvendu Adhikari, two other BJP leaders
TMC leader accuses BJP trio of threatening police, alleges that party workers assaulted TMC supporters, including women
Abhishek Banerjee files a Zero FIR against Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar over alleged threats to the police.
TMC and BJP supporters gather outside Girish Park police station, leading to a confrontation.
Kunal Ghosh alleges BJP workers assaulted TMC supporters, including women, and accuses police of failing to intervene.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday, 20 November filed a Zero FIR at Kolkata’s Girish Park police station against West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, state minister Dilip Ghosh and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, accusing them of repeatedly threatening the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police and issuing warnings to the state administration over the past five to six years.
Abhishek was accompanied by his legal team. His lawyer, Arka Nag, later addressed the media and outlined the grounds for the complaint.
Nag said the Zero FIR had been lodged on Abhishek’s behalf and alleged that the three BJP leaders had repeatedly made threatening remarks against the police over the past five to six years. He said their statements had frequently appeared in the media and had also targeted Abhishek and the then state government.
Questioning why no action had been taken over the alleged threats, Nag said the time had come for the police to act. He said the complaint sought appropriate action against the leaders.
Nag also referred to the police response in an earlier matter involving Abhishek and expressed hope that the latest complaint would receive the same urgency. "Given the promptness shown by the Girish Park police station in handling the matter concerning Abhishek Banerjee, we trust that they will demonstrate the same level of diligence regarding this Zero FIR and conduct an investigation," he said.
Meanwhile, Abhishek’s visit to the police station drew supporters of both the TMC and the BJP, with the area witnessing tension from Friday morning. TMC workers and supporters had gathered outside the police station before Abhishek arrived. BJP workers and supporters also reached the area shortly after the Diamond Harbour MP entered the premises.
The two groups exchanged slogans, leading to a confrontation and a tense atmosphere around the police station.
Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh subsequently accused BJP workers of chasing and assaulting TMC supporters, including women, near the police station. In a social media post, Ghosh alleged that BJP workers had chased female staff members while shouting "beat them, beat them".
He further claimed that the alleged assault took place in the presence of police personnel, who did not intervene to stop it. Questioning the police response, Ghosh accused personnel of remaining passive as TMC workers and women were allegedly chased and attacked by BJP supporters.