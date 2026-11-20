Abhishek Banerjee files a Zero FIR against Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar over alleged threats to the police.

TMC and BJP supporters gather outside Girish Park police station, leading to a confrontation.

Kunal Ghosh alleges BJP workers assaulted TMC supporters, including women, and accuses police of failing to intervene.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday, 20 November filed a Zero FIR at Kolkata’s Girish Park police station against West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, state minister Dilip Ghosh and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, accusing them of repeatedly threatening the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police and issuing warnings to the state administration over the past five to six years.

Abhishek was accompanied by his legal team. His lawyer, Arka Nag, later addressed the media and outlined the grounds for the complaint.

Nag said the Zero FIR had been lodged on Abhishek’s behalf and alleged that the three BJP leaders had repeatedly made threatening remarks against the police over the past five to six years. He said their statements had frequently appeared in the media and had also targeted Abhishek and the then state government.

Questioning why no action had been taken over the alleged threats, Nag said the time had come for the police to act. He said the complaint sought appropriate action against the leaders.