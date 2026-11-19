Health minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay labels protesting junior doctors Maoists and threatens action against their medical registrations.

Eight interns face show-cause notices for speaking to the media about alleged medicine shortages.

Doctors' organisations rally behind the protesters as competing accounts emerge over Wednesday's clashes.

West Bengal health minister Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay on Thursday, 19 November triggered fresh controversy by describing a section of protesting junior doctors at Calcutta Medical College as having a "Maoist mindset", and warning that those found guilty of violating the law could face cancellation of their medical registrations.

His remarks came amid mounting tensions at the institution following Wednesday's clashes between protesting medical students and alleged ABVP supporters. Junior doctors accused the government of trying to intimidate those raising questions about deficiencies in public healthcare.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata's Swasthya Bhawan after meeting the medical college's medical superintendent-cum-vice principal (MSVP), Indranil Chattopadhyay, the minister claimed that 10 to 15 people were responsible for Wednesday's violence and had been identified through CCTV footage. He said those involved were interns at the institution and that disciplinary action would follow.

"Politics has no place in a medical college. The DSO (or AIDSO, a student organisation affiliated with the SUCI — Ed.) carried out the attack, and the principal was subjected to vile, abusive language. These individuals possess a 'Maoist mindset' — much like Naxalites, they seek to create anarchy within a hospital. Stones were thrown, and people were physically assaulted," Mukhopadhyay said.

He alleged that principal Indranil Biswas, the vice-principal and several department heads had been threatened and abused during the incident. "We have CCTV footage. It shows people inside using abusive and foul language. The principal, vice-principal and heads of departments were treated appallingly — they were even threatened with having their 'skin peeled off'," he claimed.