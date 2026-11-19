'Maoist mindset': Bengal minister on junior docs who once stood beside him
Minister's remarks follow clashes at Calcutta Medical College over show-cause notices issued to eight interns
Health minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay labels protesting junior doctors Maoists and threatens action against their medical registrations.
Eight interns face show-cause notices for speaking to the media about alleged medicine shortages.
Doctors' organisations rally behind the protesters as competing accounts emerge over Wednesday's clashes.
West Bengal health minister Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay on Thursday, 19 November triggered fresh controversy by describing a section of protesting junior doctors at Calcutta Medical College as having a "Maoist mindset", and warning that those found guilty of violating the law could face cancellation of their medical registrations.
His remarks came amid mounting tensions at the institution following Wednesday's clashes between protesting medical students and alleged ABVP supporters. Junior doctors accused the government of trying to intimidate those raising questions about deficiencies in public healthcare.
Speaking to reporters at Kolkata's Swasthya Bhawan after meeting the medical college's medical superintendent-cum-vice principal (MSVP), Indranil Chattopadhyay, the minister claimed that 10 to 15 people were responsible for Wednesday's violence and had been identified through CCTV footage. He said those involved were interns at the institution and that disciplinary action would follow.
"Politics has no place in a medical college. The DSO (or AIDSO, a student organisation affiliated with the SUCI — Ed.) carried out the attack, and the principal was subjected to vile, abusive language. These individuals possess a 'Maoist mindset' — much like Naxalites, they seek to create anarchy within a hospital. Stones were thrown, and people were physically assaulted," Mukhopadhyay said.
He alleged that principal Indranil Biswas, the vice-principal and several department heads had been threatened and abused during the incident. "We have CCTV footage. It shows people inside using abusive and foul language. The principal, vice-principal and heads of departments were treated appallingly — they were even threatened with having their 'skin peeled off'," he claimed.
The minister announced a three-member committee of doctors to investigate the incident, comprising Dibakar Haldar of the School of Tropical Medicine, Somnath De of Calcutta Medical College's anaesthesiology department, and Dipankar Roy of its gastroenterology department. The committee is scheduled to meet on Friday. Mukhopadhyay said outsiders would also be identified through CCTV footage and that the police would be approached if necessary.
His remarks drew criticism from doctors, who questioned the use of politically charged labels against medical students even before the investigation had been completed.
Dr Debashish Haldar of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, a prominent face of the 2024 R.G. Kar movement, said the minister's comments were particularly unfortunate given his earlier association with the doctors' protests.
"The very junior doctors he is now calling 'Maoists' are the same individuals who walked alongside him on the streets and participated in the movement during the R.G. Kar protests. Such a statement is, therefore, unfortunate," he said. Haldar added that the front would continue to demand the withdrawal of the show-cause notices issued to eight interns and oppose attacks by outsiders.
The controversy stems from a confrontation at Calcutta Medical College on Wednesday, which began after eight interns were served show-cause notices for speaking to the media about the transfer of patients injured in the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede to a private hospital and the alleged shortage of essential medicines, including tranexamic acid, in the emergency department.
The notices reportedly stated that speaking to the press while on duty violated National Medical Commission regulations. The interns were also asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.
At a college council meeting on Wednesday, junior doctors challenged the notices, maintaining that essential medicines had been unavailable in the emergency department. Although the council reportedly initially agreed to withdraw the notices, principal Indranil Biswas allegedly reversed the decision. Members of the medical students' council subsequently gheraoed the principal and several department heads.
The situation escalated when ABVP state secretary Nilkantha Bhattacharya and supporters of the National Medicos Organisation (NMO) arrived on campus. Protesters alleged that the visitors assaulted students, tried to break open a collapsible gate with bamboo poles, and smashed glass panels. Both organisations denied the allegations.
Nilkantha, meanwhile, claimed that the visitors had themselves been attacked. "Since the morning, the Leftists were creating a scene at College Street. Later, they began similar theatrics at the Medical College as well. Left-leaning medical students and doctors had gheraoed the principal. Upon learning of this, we went to the college, where we were attacked. They also used derogatory language against our leadership," he said.
Principal Biswas left the campus under police escort on Wednesday night after reportedly filing a written complaint alleging vandalism by outsiders. Police have registered a suo motu case against unidentified persons. The Principal is currently on medical leave.
Meanwhile, junior doctors held a protest gathering on the college premises at 2.00 pm on Thursday, inviting members of the public and various organisations to join them. The Association of Health Service Doctors, Medical Service Centre and West Bengal Doctors' Forum extended their support.
Senior physician Dr Utpal Banerjee, who had supported junior doctors during the R.G. Kar movement, said there was no precedent for such behaviour by junior doctors at the institution.
"We have never heard or seen that any junior doctor has ever manhandled any senior doctor in Calcutta Medical College's history. According to the BJP leaders, everyone who speaks against them is a 'dimaagi Naxal'. We will stand by the junior doctors and continue our fight," he said.
Dr Punyabrata Gun of the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, and Abhaya Mancha also criticised the minister's position, pointing to his earlier solidarity with the medical fraternity. "It is after a long time that a doctor has become a health minister. He was the one who had always stood by the doctors, but now, after becoming minister, he is taking steps that are going against the doctors. He should not forget that he is a doctor first and then a minister," he said.
"We believe the junior doctors had made no mistake by opening their mouths in front of the media. The interns do not fall under any service rule and do not have any permanent registration. They had spoken the truth about the problems they are facing every day," he added.