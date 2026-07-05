Mamata camp suffers fresh blow as Chandrima joins TMC rebel faction

The exodus from Mamata Banerjee's camp gathered further pace on Saturday, with former West Bengal minister of state for finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya becoming the latest senior Trinamool Congress leader to join the party's "rebel majority" faction led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

Bhattacharya, who also served as the Trinamool Congress' former West Bengal president, resigned from all party posts shortly after holding a meeting with leaders of the rebel camp. Her exit marks yet another setback for Mamata Banerjee, whose faction has seen most of the heavyweight ministers from her 2011-2026 cabinet switch allegiance in recent weeks.

Explaining her decision, Bhattacharya said Mamata Banerjee had questioned her loyalty after the rebel faction took control of the Trinamool Congress' principal party office in Kolkata. Under those circumstances, she said, it was no longer appropriate for her to continue in the former chief minister's camp.

She also accused Mamata Banerjee of never allowing her to function independently while she served as minister of state for finance (independent charge), alleging that her role in the government had been heavily constrained.