Mamata Banerjee takes charge as Trinamool’s Bengal chief amid party rebellion

In a rapid organisational reshuffle amid a widening internal revolt in the Trinamool Congress, party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday assumed charge as the party’s West Bengal state president, hours after Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from the post and crossed over to the rebel camp led by expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee.

Announcing the decision in a Facebook Live address soon after Bhattacharya’s resignation, Banerjee said she would not appoint a replacement for the state president’s post and would instead hold the position herself.

At the same time, she named loyalist MLAs Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra as Trinamool’s two state general secretaries in West Bengal, signalling a quick effort to tighten control over the party apparatus as the rebellion deepens.

In a combative address, Banerjee also challenged leaders and legislators aligned with the rebel faction, asking them to join the Bharatiya Janata Party openly instead of claiming to represent the “real” Trinamool Congress.