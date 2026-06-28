Mamata-led Trinamool faction files 4 police complaints against rebel faction

The TMC faction loyal to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee has lodged four police complaints in Kolkata and adjoining areas against the rival camp led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee over the alleged illegal use of the party's name and logo.

The complaints, filed over the past 24 hours, have been lodged at Kalighat, Pragati Maidan, New Town and Bidhannagar Cyber police stations. Two of the police stations fall under the Kolkata Police jurisdiction, while the remaining two are under the Bidhannagar City Police.

According to leaders of the Mamata Banerjee camp, the complaints centre on the alleged unauthorised use of the Trinamool Congress logo during public programmes organised by the rebel faction and its decision to declare senior MLA Arup Roy as the party's chairperson in place of Mamata Banerjee.

A leader from the loyalist camp said the move violated the party's constitution and organisational procedures.