Mamata-led Trinamool faction files 4 police complaints against rebel faction
Complaints allege rebel faction illegally used TMC logo and named senior MLA Arup Roy as party chairperson in place of Mamata Banerjee
The TMC faction loyal to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee has lodged four police complaints in Kolkata and adjoining areas against the rival camp led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee over the alleged illegal use of the party's name and logo.
The complaints, filed over the past 24 hours, have been lodged at Kalighat, Pragati Maidan, New Town and Bidhannagar Cyber police stations. Two of the police stations fall under the Kolkata Police jurisdiction, while the remaining two are under the Bidhannagar City Police.
According to leaders of the Mamata Banerjee camp, the complaints centre on the alleged unauthorised use of the Trinamool Congress logo during public programmes organised by the rebel faction and its decision to declare senior MLA Arup Roy as the party's chairperson in place of Mamata Banerjee.
A leader from the loyalist camp said the move violated the party's constitution and organisational procedures.
"At the organisational conference held in 2022, delegates overwhelmingly voted to retain Mamata Banerjee as the party chairperson for life. As per party rules, the next organisational conference is due only in 2027. If any extraordinary situation arises before then, only the chairperson can convene a special session," the leader said.
"Instead of following that procedure, the rebel faction unilaterally announced Arup Roy as chairperson and has since been using the party's name and logo. That is why we have approached the police," the leader added.
The loyalist camp also maintained that only members with at least five years of association with the party were eligible to vote in the 2022 organisational conference, making its resolutions binding until the next scheduled session.
However, the rebel faction dismissed the complaints, arguing that the dispute over the party's identity is now before the Election Commission of India (ECI).
"We have already approached the Election Commission on the issue of the party's name, election symbol and funds. The matter will now be decided by the Commission," a leader from the rebel camp said.
The political confrontation marks the latest escalation in the ongoing battle for control of the Trinamool Congress following the split between the Mamata Banerjee-led leadership and the faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee.
With IANS inputs