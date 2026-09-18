Mamata faction gets ‘Football Player’, rival TMC camp allotted ‘Envelope’

The Election Commission has allotted new names and symbols to the two rival Trinamool factions pending a final decision on the original party identity.

The Mamata Banerjee-led group will be known as the “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and use the “Football Player” symbol.

The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has received the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the “Envelope” symbol.

The Election Commission of India on Friday allotted new names and election symbols to the two rival Trinamool Congress factions pending its final determination of their claims to the original party name and the “Flowers and Grass” symbol.

The faction led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee has been allotted the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the “Football Player” election symbol.

The commission’s notification described the Mamata-led faction as the “original but minority” group. It has been recognised as a political party in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The rival group led by expelled Trinamool legislator Ritabrata Banerjee has been named the “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and allotted the “Envelope” symbol.

The EC described Ritabrata Banerjee’s faction as the “rebel but majority” group. It has also received political party recognition in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.