Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur assembly constituency

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in south Kolkata, setting the stage for a high-profile electoral contest.

Highlighting the diverse social fabric of Bhabanipur, the list of proposers in her nomination reflected what party leaders described as the constituency’s “cosmopolitan” character.

Among them were Ismat Hakim, wife of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, representing the Muslim community; Nishpal Singh Rane, husband of actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress MP Koel Mallick, representing Punjabis; local party leader Bablu Singh, representing Biharis; and Bhabanipur Education Society’s Miraj Shah, representing Gujaratis.

Banerjee began her day at her residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, from where she led a roadshow-style procession to the Alipore Survey Building — located barely a kilometre away — to submit her nomination papers. The march drew large crowds, with supporters lining the streets as she waved to them along the route.