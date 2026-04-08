Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur assembly constituency
Addressing media after filing her nomination, Banerjee struck an emotional chord, underlining her deep-rooted connection with constituency
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in south Kolkata, setting the stage for a high-profile electoral contest.
Highlighting the diverse social fabric of Bhabanipur, the list of proposers in her nomination reflected what party leaders described as the constituency’s “cosmopolitan” character.
Among them were Ismat Hakim, wife of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, representing the Muslim community; Nishpal Singh Rane, husband of actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress MP Koel Mallick, representing Punjabis; local party leader Bablu Singh, representing Biharis; and Bhabanipur Education Society’s Miraj Shah, representing Gujaratis.
Banerjee began her day at her residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, from where she led a roadshow-style procession to the Alipore Survey Building — located barely a kilometre away — to submit her nomination papers. The march drew large crowds, with supporters lining the streets as she waved to them along the route.
She was accompanied by senior party leaders and family members, including Firhad Hakim, her brothers Kartik and Swapan Banerjee, sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee, and local councillor Sandip Bakshi.
Addressing the media after filing her nomination, Banerjee struck an emotional chord, underlining her deep-rooted connection with the constituency. “My entire life has revolved around Bhabanipur. I have lived here since childhood and will continue to do so. I bow to the people of Bhabanipur,” she said.
Security arrangements were tightened during the procession, with police cordoning off stretches of the road using barricades to manage the large turnout.
The Bhabanipur contest this time is particularly significant, as Banerjee faces Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. Adhikari is simultaneously contesting from his stronghold of Nandigram in East Midnapore district.
The rivalry between the two leaders dates back to the 2021 assembly elections, when Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Nandigram by a narrow margin of under 2,000 votes. Banerjee subsequently returned to the assembly through a bypoll victory in Bhabanipur, enabling her to continue as chief minister for a third consecutive term.
With both leaders once again in the fray, the Bhabanipur seat is set to witness a closely watched political battle, carrying both symbolic and strategic significance in West Bengal’s electoral landscape.
With IANS inputs