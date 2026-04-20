Mamata holds Bhabanipur outreach, targets BJP over voter roll deletions

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday held her first community outreach programme in her Bhabanipur constituency since filing her nomination earlier this month, using the platform to mount a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged voter roll deletions and attempts to divide society along religious and caste lines.

Addressing a gathering at Ladies’ Park, Banerjee underscored the significance of the upcoming assembly polls, calling elections a “festival of democracy and not autocracy”. She urged people across communities to remain united, saying, “Everyone has the right to follow his or her religion in Bengal. We have always protected communal harmony.”

The Bhabanipur contest has emerged as one of the most closely watched battles of the 2026 elections, with Banerjee, a three-term MLA from the seat, facing off against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The high-stakes contest is widely seen as a rematch of the 2021 Nandigram election, where Adhikari defeated Banerjee after switching from the All India Trinamool Congress to the BJP.