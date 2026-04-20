Mamata holds Bhabanipur outreach, targets BJP over voter roll deletions
Bengal CM underscores significance of upcoming assembly polls, calls elections a “festival of democracy and not autocracy”
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday held her first community outreach programme in her Bhabanipur constituency since filing her nomination earlier this month, using the platform to mount a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged voter roll deletions and attempts to divide society along religious and caste lines.
Addressing a gathering at Ladies’ Park, Banerjee underscored the significance of the upcoming assembly polls, calling elections a “festival of democracy and not autocracy”. She urged people across communities to remain united, saying, “Everyone has the right to follow his or her religion in Bengal. We have always protected communal harmony.”
The Bhabanipur contest has emerged as one of the most closely watched battles of the 2026 elections, with Banerjee, a three-term MLA from the seat, facing off against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The high-stakes contest is widely seen as a rematch of the 2021 Nandigram election, where Adhikari defeated Banerjee after switching from the All India Trinamool Congress to the BJP.
At the outreach meet, attended by members of diverse communities including Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Gujarati, Sindhi, Bihari and ISKCON groups, Banerjee alleged that names of several voters—particularly from minority and migrant backgrounds—had been removed during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. “Election is the festival of democracy, not autocracy,” she reiterated, calling on attendees to carry the message of unity back to their communities.
She claimed that around 300 nuns had found their names missing from the voters’ list and alleged that voters from Muslim, Bihari and Gujarati communities were struck off without valid reason. Without initially naming the BJP, she accused her opponents of trying to polarise society ahead of the polls. She later charged the party with attempting to “capture Bengal by force,” alleging the use of central agencies, security forces and money power due to fear of electoral defeat.
Referring to the ongoing debate around the women’s reservation bill, Banerjee said efforts were being made to create divisions instead of addressing people’s real concerns. She assured that West Bengal would continue to remain inclusive, where people of all faiths could practise freely.
In a symbolic gesture, the chief minister chose not to sit on the chair placed for her on the dais and instead joined people in the front rows, addressing the gathering with a hand-held microphone. Representatives from several communities later expressed their support, voicing hope that Banerjee would return to power for a fourth consecutive term.
With PTI inputs
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