West Bengal: Mamata promises jobs as I-PAC sends staff on leave

A fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal over reports that the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has suspended part of its operations in the state for 20 days. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed the reports as ‘baseless’, the development has triggered concern within the organisation and added another layer of tension to an already charged election atmosphere.

On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress issued a strong statement denying that I-PAC had stopped working in West Bengal. The party said the reports were being circulated deliberately to create confusion at a sensitive political moment. According to the TMC, I-PAC’s Bengal team remains active and campaign work is continuing across the state as planned. The party described the claims as misinformation and said the people of Bengal would respond through the democratic process.

The controversy began after an internal email from I-PAC management directed employees in West Bengal to go on leave for 20 days. The email, sent late on Saturday night, referred to ‘legal obligations’ and said staff should stay away from office work for the time being. It also stated that management would reconnect with employees after 11 May — a date that has drawn attention because it falls after the state’s polling schedule and counting of votes nationwide are expected to conclude.

The communication has created uncertainty among employees, particularly because it did not clearly specify the nature of the leave. A senior employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the lack of clarity had created anxiety among staff and their families.

"Is this paid leave or will we not get any money? Will we be able to rejoin office again? I remember the Covid days when we were asked to go on leave for 20 days and that continued for six months," he said, reflecting concerns among sections of employees about job security.

The same employee also linked the development to the political climate in the state. " The BJP is doing everything to make sure that they come to power by hook or by crook. Everyone knows how I-PAC is associated with all the ranks of the party and its importance in winning the election for TMC," he said.