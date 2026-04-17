West Bengal: I-T raids on TMC MLA, Mamata proposer cause outcry

Kolkata was once again thrust into the centre of political controversy on Friday after a series of Income Tax raids targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and sitting MLA Debasish Kumar, along with Miraj Shah, one of the proposers of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur nomination.

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that Central agencies were being used to target opposition leaders in the midst of an ongoing election campaign and to disturb the political atmosphere ahead of polling.

Search operations began early in the morning at Kumar’s residence on Manoharpukur Road, where officials arrived while he was present at home. Raids were subsequently carried out at two of his offices in south Kolkata, including his councillor’s office and a premises being used as an election campaign centre linked to the Rashbehari seat as well as Ballygunge constituency work.

According to party workers present at the site, officials examined campaign-related documents, phone numbers of booth-level workers, and material connected to election coordination. They also alleged that officers attempted to inspect laptops kept at the office. However, local TMC leader Ashok Kumar Das later said that no documents were seized and that officials only checked campaign material available at the premises.

The searches expanded through the day to include Kumar’s in-laws’ residence. The I-T department also conducted operations at the home of TMC trade union leader Kumar Saha in Kalighat, described by party sources as a close associate of Debasish Kumar who has long been active in south Kolkata’s political network.

Central security forces were deployed outside the premises as workers and supporters gathered in protest, questioning the timing of the raids in the middle of an election period. Sit-in demonstrations were reported outside some of the locations where searches were underway.

Particular political attention centred on the raid at the Elgin Road residence of chartered accountant Miraj Shah, one of the proposers of Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur nomination papers and a member of the Board of Trustees of Bhabanipur Education Society College.