Mamata launches outreach to stem defections after TMC split

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has initiated a major outreach effort to prevent further defections from the party following the first major split in its 28-year history.

According to party sources, Banerjee has spent the past two days personally contacting legislators from several districts, including Howrah, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, in an attempt to persuade them to remain with the organisation amid growing uncertainty over its future.

The move comes days after a group of 58 rebel MLAs seized control of the TMC legislature party and installed expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition, triggering the most serious internal crisis faced by the party since its formation in 1998.

Sources said Banerjee has invited legislators to attend a meeting at her Kalighat residence on Friday as part of efforts to keep communication channels open and explore possibilities for reconciliation.

Senior party leaders indicated that parallel efforts are also under way in Parliament. Trusted TMC MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have reportedly been tasked with reaching out to colleagues and discouraging them from joining the rebel faction, which has begun positioning itself as a "new Trinamool".

The outreach reflects concerns within the remaining TMC leadership that the Assembly revolt could spread to parliamentary ranks and grassroots organisational structures if not addressed swiftly.

The rebellion has presented Banerjee with an unprecedented challenge. Since founding the TMC nearly three decades ago, she has largely succeeded in maintaining tight control over the organisation and avoiding major internal ruptures.

While the dissident camp has framed the split as a revolt against the growing influence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, it has simultaneously sought to retain Mamata Banerjee's symbolic authority within the movement.

That position has exposed differences within the rebel bloc itself.

Several dissident MLAs have publicly stated that Banerjee should continue to be regarded as the party's supreme leader rather than being confined to an advisory role.