Mamata readies 'Plan B' as TMC symbol battle nears crucial verdict
Party insiders say 'flower-based alternative' under consideration even as legal battle over symbol intensifies
The battle over the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) distinctive 'twin flowers on grass' election symbol has entered a crucial phase, adding a new layer of uncertainty to West Bengal politics. As rival TMC factions led by TMC founder and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat camp and Ritabrata Banerjee separately stake claim to being the 'real' Trinamool (grassroots) Congress before the Election Commission of India (ECI), Banerjee herself is preparing for every possible outcome.
Under ECI rules, when a recognised political party splits, the faction that enjoys the support of the majority of elected representatives and the organisational structure is generally recognised as the genuine party and awarded its name and election symbol.
The Commission has sought detailed evidence from both sides before reaching a decision, a verdict that could have major implications for West Bengal politics, particularly with by-elections approaching.
While her camp remains confident of retaining the party's traditional symbol, it has also quietly put a contingency plan in place. Party sources say that if the ECI rules against the Kalighat faction, Banerjee is prepared to contest elections under a new flower-based symbol while simultaneously challenging the decision in court to reclaim the historic 'twin flowers'.
The move reflects both caution and confidence. For nearly three decades, the 'twin flowers' have been inseparable from Banerjee's political journey. Since founding the TMC in 1997, she has fought every major electoral battle under the symbol and gone on to become West Bengal's chief minister for three consecutive terms.
Recognising the symbol's emotional connect with voters, her camp insists that the party's identity extends beyond an election emblem. Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "Trinamool Congress means Mamata Banerjee, and Mamata Banerjee means Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee is a brand in herself. The symbol is merely a formal matter."
His remarks underline the Kalighat faction's central argument: while symbols matter, the party's political strength ultimately rests on Banerjee's leadership and public support.
Banerjee herself has repeatedly expressed a similar view. She has maintained that she does not expect to lose the symbol but has made it clear that such a setback would not stop her campaign and that if necessary, she would contest with a new symbol and personally ensure voters recognised it. Recalling the party's early years, she noted that when the TMC was formed, its symbol was unfamiliar to the electorate, yet the party still managed to establish itself across West Bengal.
According to sources within the Kalighat camp, options are said to include a sunflower and other floral designs. Although no official decision has been announced, party insiders describe this as a carefully prepared 'Plan B' rather than a sign of uncertainty.
At the same time, Banerjee has shown no intention of abandoning the legal battle over the existing symbol. Her faction has already submitted the organisational and legal documents sought by the ECI and urged it to deliver an early verdict.
In a letter to the Commission, Banerjee argued that her faction had complied with the deadline for submitting documents, while alleging that the rival faction received repeated extensions despite failing to furnish all the required paperwork.
Senior Trinamool MP Saugata Roy also questioned the Commission's handling of the dispute. "Mamata Banerjee has complied with the Commission's directives and submitted all the required documents. It is now the Commission's responsibility to reach a swift decision," he said.
Roy also expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as unequal treatment of the two camps, claiming that while the Kalighat faction was asked to submit documents within seven days, the opposing side received additional time on multiple occasions.
Even so, he remained confident about Mamata Banerjee's political future. "Mamata Banerjee is prepared for any situation. If necessary, she will take an appropriate decision in this matter as well," he said.
Meanwhile, the rival camp has indicated that it will abide by the Commission's decision. Prasun Banerjee, associated with the Ritabrata faction, said they trusted the legal process and would accept the Commission's final verdict after examining all the documents.
The controversy has also attracted criticism from political opponents. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh mocked the dispute, saying, "They haven't gone with the lotus again, have they? This 'twin flower' or 'whole flower' business will just go on. What will they do with a flower? They have no party offices, no accounts and no MLAs. It is a battle for survival."
Yet, despite the political attacks, Banerjee's supporters remain convinced that her connection with voters is stronger than any electoral emblem. At the party's 21 July rally, she summed up that confidence by declaring, "The symbol chosen by the people will be my symbol."