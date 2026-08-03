Mamata readies 'Plan B' as TMC symbol battle nears crucial verdict

The battle over the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) distinctive 'twin flowers on grass' election symbol has entered a crucial phase, adding a new layer of uncertainty to West Bengal politics. As rival TMC factions led by TMC founder and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat camp and Ritabrata Banerjee separately stake claim to being the 'real' Trinamool (grassroots) Congress before the Election Commission of India (ECI), Banerjee herself is preparing for every possible outcome.

Under ECI rules, when a recognised political party splits, the faction that enjoys the support of the majority of elected representatives and the organisational structure is generally recognised as the genuine party and awarded its name and election symbol.

The Commission has sought detailed evidence from both sides before reaching a decision, a verdict that could have major implications for West Bengal politics, particularly with by-elections approaching.

While her camp remains confident of retaining the party's traditional symbol, it has also quietly put a contingency plan in place. Party sources say that if the ECI rules against the Kalighat faction, Banerjee is prepared to contest elections under a new flower-based symbol while simultaneously challenging the decision in court to reclaim the historic 'twin flowers'.

The move reflects both caution and confidence. For nearly three decades, the 'twin flowers' have been inseparable from Banerjee's political journey. Since founding the TMC in 1997, she has fought every major electoral battle under the symbol and gone on to become West Bengal's chief minister for three consecutive terms.