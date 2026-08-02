Bengal: TMC seizes on BJP leaders' admissions of corruption, extortion

The BJP's top leadership in West Bengal has publicly acknowledged allegations of corruption and extortion within its own ranks for the second consecutive day, prompting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to accuse the ruling party of admitting that its leaders and workers were already abusing power barely two months after coming to office.

Reacting to BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya's remarks, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh described his comments as responsible. "Samik Bhattacharya's words are undoubtedly pleasant to hear. I hope he spoke with sincerity," Ghosh said.

However, he questioned whether BJP workers would actually follow the state president's instructions. "We have seen in the past that many workers across various districts do not adhere to the roadmap Samik Bhattacharya lays out for the party. While he makes responsible statements, it is the workers of his own party who engage in irresponsible behaviour," he said.

The TMC's response came after panchayat and rural development minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday, 2 August warned that no BJP leader would be spared if found involved in corruption or extortion. "There is no reason to think that the culture of extortion will vanish so easily," Ghosh said. "People who were involved in corruption and extortion during the Trinamool era are now trying to come close to our party leaders."

He said some BJP leaders and newly elected MLAs were falling into the same trap. "We have many leaders who are becoming addicted to this new honey," he said, referring to the lure of money obtained through extortion.