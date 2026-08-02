Bengal: TMC seizes on BJP leaders' admissions of corruption, extortion
Says remarks sound "responsible", but questions whether BJP workers will heed them as minister echoes anti-graft warning
The BJP's top leadership in West Bengal has publicly acknowledged allegations of corruption and extortion within its own ranks for the second consecutive day, prompting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to accuse the ruling party of admitting that its leaders and workers were already abusing power barely two months after coming to office.
Reacting to BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya's remarks, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh described his comments as responsible. "Samik Bhattacharya's words are undoubtedly pleasant to hear. I hope he spoke with sincerity," Ghosh said.
However, he questioned whether BJP workers would actually follow the state president's instructions. "We have seen in the past that many workers across various districts do not adhere to the roadmap Samik Bhattacharya lays out for the party. While he makes responsible statements, it is the workers of his own party who engage in irresponsible behaviour," he said.
The TMC's response came after panchayat and rural development minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday, 2 August warned that no BJP leader would be spared if found involved in corruption or extortion. "There is no reason to think that the culture of extortion will vanish so easily," Ghosh said. "People who were involved in corruption and extortion during the Trinamool era are now trying to come close to our party leaders."
He said some BJP leaders and newly elected MLAs were falling into the same trap. "We have many leaders who are becoming addicted to this new honey," he said, referring to the lure of money obtained through extortion.
Without naming anyone, Ghosh said some newly elected BJP MLAs had become arrogant after coming to power. "Some have become MLAs recently and have tasted power. Extortionists are growing close to them. Having tasted this new power, many are becoming arrogant and acting as if they are above everyone else; their way of speaking is changing," he said.
He added that the party leadership was keeping watch over its own ranks. "The party is monitoring everything. Let six months pass; the party will settle all accounts," he warned.
Ghosh's remarks came a day after BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya similarly cautioned party workers against corruption, extortion and misuse of power. Speaking at an event at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park in Rajarhat on Saturday, Bhattacharya acknowledged complaints that some people were collecting money in the BJP's name.
He said there had been "deviations in one or two places" and warned that the party would not tolerate such practices. "We are giving another 15 days' time. You will understand what happens next," he said.
Bhattacharya also referred to the recent incidents in which people arrested on corruption charges were pelted with eggs. "This egg could backfire and land elsewhere. Everyone needs to keep this in mind. Our party must remember this too," he said.
He also cautioned party workers against becoming arrogant after coming to power. "It has been only two months since the government was formed; not everything could be resolved yet," he said, adding that it would be incorrect to claim extortion had been eliminated because entrenched syndicates could not disappear overnight.
The BJP leadership's back-to-back remarks come amid allegations from several districts that local party leaders and workers have demanded money from contractors, businessmen and beneficiaries of government schemes.
The state government has launched a crackdown on allegations of corruption, extortion, intimidation and illegal cut-money collections. However, police have thus far only arrested leaders and workers linked to the previous TMC regime, with some facing public protests during their arrest — prompting Bhattacharya's warning that "eggs could fly in the other direction" if BJP workers failed to mend their ways.
Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also mocked the BJP's public admissions, saying Bhattacharya was trying to win public approval. "Samik Bhattacharya is making these statements to earn the appreciation of the people. But his party leaders and workers are not bothered about what he says," Banerjee said.
He further claimed Bhattacharya was merely a "showpiece" state president with little control over the organisation in Bengal. "It has been only two months since the BJP came to power, and already its own senior leaders are admitting that their leaders and workers have become involved in large-scale corruption," he added.