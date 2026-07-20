The cracks are showing: BJP's Bengal govt under pressure from within

Barely two months after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal, signs of internal unrest are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. A series of public statements by senior leaders and legislators has exposed growing resentment within the party, with complaints ranging from neglect by the leadership to allegations of corruption, extortion and the induction of controversial political figures. The public airing of these grievances has handed the opposition fresh ammunition to question the BJP's internal discipline and governance.

The latest controversy centres on BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray, better known as 'Ananta Maharaj', a prominent face of the Greater Cooch Behar movement in North Bengal. Ray, whose political trajectory has been marked by shifting equations — becoming a BJP MP while also hosting chief minister Mamata Banerjee at his residence and accepting a Bangabhushan award from her — launched an extraordinary attack on his own party after reportedly being left out of Union home minister Amit Shah's administrative meeting at Uttarkanya in Siliguri.

While senior administrative officials and BJP leaders attended the meeting, Ananta Maharaj was not invited. Speaking to journalists at a programme in Dinhata, he vented his anger in unusually blunt terms.

"I was the one who brought the BJP to West Bengal. I brought them to north Bengal as well. Now that they are in power, they care about dogs but not about me. They only engage in various conversations and spread propaganda. Who am I supposed to trust now?" he said.